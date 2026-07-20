Bruce Lee Had A Small Role In This Little Remembered '60s Western Series

Bruce Lee was born on November 27, 1940, and, if the actor's IMDb is to be trusted, his first film role was in a 1941 film titled "Golden Gate Girl." He was only a baby. Lee, however, remained in front of the camera throughout his youth, appearing in movies throughout the '40s and into the '50s. American audiences wouldn't really take note of Lee until he landed the role of Kato, the sidekick of the eponymous hero in the 1966 TV series "The Green Hornet". Lee also played Kato in a crossover episode with "Batman," which was a massive hit at the time.

Playing Kato was enough to get Hollywood's attention, and Lee soon began appearing in other hit shows like "Ironside" and "Blondie." It wouldn't be until 1971 that Lee would return to martial arts pictures with hits like "The Big Boss" and "Fist of Fury." As many know, Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32, so his biggest hit, "Enter the Dragon," was released posthumously. Lee was prolific and popular despite his short life, and he is admired to this day for his screen presence and martial arts acumen.

According to Lee's IMDb trivia page, he only ever played a single dramatic, English-language role in which he didn't play a martial artist or fighter of any kind. That role was Lin in the 1968 sitcom "Here Come the Brides." Not many people remember "Here Come the Brides," which ran for only 52 episodes over its two seasons, although some will know it starred heartthrobs like David Soul and Bobby Sherman. Bruce Lee is actually more famous than this Western sitcom. He starred in the 1969 episode "Marriage, Chinese Style."