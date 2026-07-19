Matt Damon Rejected A '90s Western Role That Went To Leonardo DiCaprio

These days, Matt Damon is co-starring in must-watch Netflix movies like "The Rip" and fronting Christopher Nolan's exhausting yet exhilarating historical epic "The Odyssey." But in the mid-'90s, he was just trying to get a foot in the door of Hollywood. In 1995, he decided that appearing alongside Sharon Stone, Russell Crowe, and Gene Hackman in a Sam Raimi-directed Western wasn't the way to do so. Why? Because Damon had a very specific career path in mind, one modeled on the trajectory of a Hollywood great, and Raimi's "The Quick and the Dead" just didn't fit into the plan.

In 1995, Damon was still sharing an apartment with his pal Ben Affleck, and the pair were yet to write the drama that would turn them into Hollywood stars, "Good Will Hunting." Damon had appeared in Walter Hill's 1993 historical Western "Geronimo: An American Legend," which also starred Hackman and Robert Duvall. The latter represented something of a role model to Damon. In fact, Duvall was a big part of the reason Damon decided to turn down the chance to re-team with Hackman for "The Quick and the Dead" two years later.

In "Matt Damon," author Adam Woog states that Tri-Star offered Damon $250,000 to appear in Raimi's Western, a sum that, at the time, would have changed his life. But the actor simply wasn't interested. Woog quotes Damon as once having said, "I want the kind of career Robert Duvall has. I don't feel [that] chasing movies like this is going to lead to a 40-year career. I'd rather be broke." Clearly, he didn't believe a self-aware, darkly funny Western was the way to emulate the career of a Hollywood great. But it didn't exactly hurt Leonardo DiCaprio, who took the role of Fee "The Kid" Herod after Damon passed.