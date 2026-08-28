This Classic Haunted House Novel That Stephen King Declared The Scariest Ever Needs A Faithful Adaptation

On one hand, Richard Matheson's "Hell House" was published at precisely the right time. It hit shelves the same year Ken Russell's "The Devils" scandalized moviegoers, but wasn't as aggressively sacrilegious in its portrayal of orgiastic behavior. Given how hard horror was going, and how much harder it was about to go, at that moment (via "The Last House on the Left," "The Exorcist" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"), a faithful adaptation of Matheson's novel would've been shredding the outside of the same sordid envelope.

The decision was made to mostly allude to the hardcore sexual elements of the novel, which left us with John Hough's creepy "The Legend of Hell House" in 1974 (though rated PG at the time, it would no doubt receive an R today, if only for its adult material and intense scares). It's a spooky movie, but it doesn't quite measure up to Stephen King's declaration that "'Hell House' is the scariest haunted house novel ever written. It looms over the rest the way a mountain looms over foothills."

Scarier than Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House," you ask? I'll throw in with King and say it's a far more viscerally unsettling experience. The debauched behavior is one thing, but really it's the pervasive sense of dread that sinks into your bones. Belasco House aka "Hell House" is awash in evil. The malevolent presence it contains is so powerful that few have survived a stay there. Nevertheless, four people have accepted a large sum from a peculiar millionaire (he'd be a billionaire today) to stay for a week in the mansion in an attempt to return with hard evidence of the spiritual realm.

It's a terrifying read that could surpass "Poltergeist" and "The Haunting" if given a more immersive interpretation on film.