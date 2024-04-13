One Twilight Zone Episode Inspired A Horror Classic – And One Very Annoyed Writer

The last 70 years of science fiction, horror, and fantasy wouldn't just look remarkably different without the works of Richard Matheson, they'd be comparatively barren. Okay, this is a touch hyperbolic, but only a touch! Yes, we'd still have the transporting, thought-provoking works of maestros like Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, Philip K. Dick, and so many others, but could you imagine living in a world sans such essential tales as "The Incredible Shrinking Man," "I Am Legend," "Hell House," and dozens upon dozens of eerily prescient (or just straight up horrifying) short stories? And these weren't just spellbinding reads. They formed the basis for many memorable movies, and, perhaps most influentially, 16 unforgettable episodes of "The Twilight Zone."

Countless writers and filmmakers have cited Matheson as crucial to their development as genre storytellers (Stephen King considers "Hell House" to be "the scariest haunted house novel ever written"), and you could argue that Steven Spielberg's career might've taken a considerably different path had he not adapted the author's short story "Duel" as a made-for-TV movie in 1971. The relentlessly terrifying film about a mild-mannered salesman being terrorized by a tanker truck across a Mojave Desert highway was such a ratings success that Universal Pictures commissioned Spielberg to shoot an additional 16 minutes of footage so it could release the film theatrically.

"Duel" was the film that announced Spielberg as, if nothing else, a first-rate conjurer of suspense. Matheson wrote the fiendishly efficient screenplay as well, so you'd think the young filmmaker might want to re-team with the author somewhere down the line — and, 10 years later, he did. Kind of. He just failed to give the author proper credit for inspiring a little blockbuster horror flick called "Poltergeist."