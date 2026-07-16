Why Chloe Fineman Left SNL After 7 Seasons

"Saturday Night Live" is saying goodbye to one of its standout cast members. Chloe Fineman, who first joined the legendary sketch comedy series during the 2019/2020 season, has announced that she's leaving "SNL" following the conclusion of Season 51. Fineman spent seven seasons on the show. When the NBC series returns this fall, Fineman's shoes will need to be filled.

Taking to Instagram, Fineman confirmed her departure, saying, "It's really hard to leave 'SNL,' but it does feel like the right time." It is her decision though, which is key. Unlike people like Adam Sandler, who was fired from "SNL," Fineman is leaving on her own terms. Speaking further, she added the following:

"It's cliche to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt. Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work."

"Sewing a JoJo Siwa costume in 10 hours. Writing a cold open at 2 pm on a Saturday. Finishing the VFX of a video minutes before dress (I don't know if "finishing VFX" is the right technical term, but you get the idea)," Fineman added.

It's another big loss for the show as Bowen Yang also left "SNL" after seven seasons. Lorne Michaels and the brass at NBC will need to find some fresh, young talent to help fill the void come time for Season 52.