Quote Of The Day By Kevin Smith: 'There Is Little Sense In Not At Least Trying To Accomplish All Of Your Wildest Dreams...'

This is not the quote of the day, but there is a quote that is often attributed to legendary music producer Brian Eno that reads, "The first Velvet Underground album only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band." That applies to the person who today's quote of the day hails from. Namely, "Clerks" director Kevin Smith.

Born in Red Bank, New Jersey, Smith forever became an indie film icon when in "Clerks" proved to be the little movie that could in 1994. Made for mere thousands of dollars on maxed out credit cards, it became a Sundance darling and gave Smith a career as a director in Hollywood. More than that, not unlike The Velvet Underground, it became a calling card for other aspiring filmmakers, letting them know they could do it as well. Indeed, a lot of people who watched "Clerks" and Smith's career were inspired to make their dreams a reality.

Smith has since had a long, varied career, making movies such as "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma," as well as his bizarre A24 horror movie "Tusk." He's also a podcaster, host, storyteller, and movie theater owner, among many other things. Truly, he's made the most of the opportunities given to him, and, more than that, he's loudly championed other voices along the way, doing his best to let other people know that he's not special. You, too, can chase your wildest dreams.

That's why Kevin Smith is today's quote of the day.