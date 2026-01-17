Kevin Smith's Bizarre A24 Horror Movie On Netflix Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kevin Smith is a filmmaker that many people look up to. Dating back to 1994's "Clerks" (his little indie movie that could), Smith has been a director who does things his own way and has rarely succumbed to the whims of Hollywood, instead opting to tell the stories he wants to tell, as he wants to tell them. That was never more true than in 2014 when he made "Tusk," an absolutely bizarre body horror movie that needs to be seen to be believed. For those who are morbidly curious, it's now streaming on Netflix.

The film follows Wallace (Justin Long), a brash American podcaster who braves the Canadian wilds to interview Howard (Michael Parks), an old man who has an incredible past. However, just as Wallace unwittingly discovers that the man's dark secret involves a walrus, he finds himself being forced to participate in a very twisted plan to merge a human with the animal.

"Tusk" isn't generally known for being one of Smith's best movies, but it's absolutely one of his most fascinatingly strange. It's also not for the faint of heart, as the body horror stuff does get pretty intense and graphic at times, which is out of character for those who know Smith for comedies like "Mallrats" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Smith originally got the idea for "Tusk" from a listing in which a homeowner was offering someone a place to live free of charge under the condition that they agreed to dress as a walrus. The whole thing was documented on episode #259 of his podcast "SModcast," with that episode being titled (what else) "The Walrus and the Carpenter."