The Only Major Actors Still Alive From NBC's 227

When the long-running CBS sitcom "The Jeffersons" finally came to an end in 1985 after an 11-season run, a successor soon stepped up to take its place. NBC's "227" was based on a play by Christine Houston, which "The Jeffersons" star Marla Gibbs had starred in and her daughter had produced. The play was a big enough hit that it generated lots of interest, including from "The Jeffersons" creator Norman Lear, who wanted to produce it as a Broadway show. But after some rewrites from Gibbs to lighten the tone a little, "227" ended up becoming a sitcom.

"227" was co-created by "The Jeffersons" writer Michael G. Moye (who's credited as C.J. Banks) and Bill Boulware, the latter of whom would go on to work as a producer and writer on the 1990s hit "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." Gibbs, however, was one of the driving forces behind the series, as well as its star. "I was an uncredited producer. I was an exec producer with all rights, courtesies, and privileges, whatever that means, but no credit," as she once explained in an interview with the Television Academy. "But I took it anyway because it was a great way to learn this business."

Premiering in 1985, "227" ran for five seasons and 116 episodes (enough to qualify for syndication) before wrapping up in 1990. 36 years later, only three of the main actors from the show are still alive — and Gibbs is one of them.