Idris Elba's Star-Studded Revenge Western Streaming On Netflix Deserves Another Look

Jaymes Samuels, a.k.a. The Bullitts, directed one of the best films of 2021 with his stylish Netflix Western "The Harder They Fall." Boasting an impressive cast of talented actors, "The Harder They Fall" is a broad, vibrant, revisionist historical remix that brings together the most notable Black cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws of the American West and allows them to interact in a wildly fun, cinematic revenge story. Idris Elba plays Rufus Buck, the leader of a gang that goes on a notorious crime spree. Meanwhile, Delroy Lindo portrays Bass Reeves, the famed Deputy U.S. Marshal, while Zazie Beetz plays Stagecoach Mary, the heroic postwoman who protects the mail with a collection of guns, should shooting be called for.

Jonathan Majors has since been ousted as an abuser, but he stars in "The Harder They Fall" as Nat Love, the famed cowboy and author. He may be persona non grata now, but at the time, many were merely impressed by Majors' performance. Samuels, in bringing all of history's most famous Black Western heroes together, seems to be re-claiming the genre from the likes of white actors like John Wayne or Roy Rogers. The Western, he declares, doesn't have to be the purview of the white male.

Critics were very positive on "The Harder They Fall," and it currently holds an 88% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 197 reviews. In a 2021 essay for Variety, Australian maximalist filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explained how much he loved the film's style, writing, "In 'The Harder They Fall,' Samuel creates a new American myth in a fresh, uncharacteristic, and highly personal language and telling for that genre. Simply, he's opened the Western to all." High praise indeed.