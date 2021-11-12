An Appropriately Epic Conversation With The Harder They Fall Editor Tom Eagles [Interview]

Jeymes is obviously a long time fan of the genre and I've spoken to a couple other cast members, who had different levels of love for Westerns or maybe hadn't seen too many before signing on. So I'm curious, what was your experience with and feelings about Westerns going in?

I'm definitely in the latter camp, really. Jeymes always said he wanted to make this for people who really love Westerns and really know Westerns and also for people who don't go to Westerns, traditionally. I grew up in New Zealand and at that particular time, it wasn't like there were a whole bunch of Westerns around, I don't think. We didn't have a TV, but it just wasn't really on the air. Westerns were not my thing growing up and it was kind of a foreign format. So I was fairly... not new to Westerns, but I felt like I had to do my homework when we started. So I was coming from the outside in and finding things to love about the genre. But I'm not a dyed in the wool Western fan.

What was it like for you then, coming from the outside in and watching them to prepare? And then finding the balance of taking from them but also not exactly doing that?

We took from them, but we also cast the net wider. Like, Sergio Leone was useful for the kind of interplay of music and sound and picture, which is really important in this film. Peckinpah was useful for the orgy of violence that you have at the end and inter-cutting slow-mos. And also that sense of inevitable violence. I think about Peckinpah and "Billy the Kid" sometimes, which was actually a film I saw growing up. But we also just cast the net wider, this is the only movie I can think of that has references to Malcolm X and Frasier in the same movie — and that tells you everything you need to know about Jeymes.

We talked about "Smoke," for example, '90's Wayne Wang movie, because we had a lot of storytelling scenes in this movie. Regina King, Trudy Smith's great story that she tells to Mary. And Idris has a great story. There's a great storytelling scene at the end of "Smoke" between Harvey Keitel's character, and I forget which Hurt, it's William Hurt, right? And it's really just a slow push in on Keitel and a few cuts back on him listening. And that was encouraging to go back and look at those movies because in my mind, I had populated that out with a flashback. And we did have a flashback for Idris' story. We could have gone there and that was what was scripted, that we should use the flashbacks.

But once I saw the performances coming and I had Idris Elba, then the only thing I really wanted to cut to was Jonathan listening. It was very important what he understands when, in that story. And so it was encouraging to go look at a movie like "Smoke" and see how simple it was and to know that if you've got a really good storyteller telling a really good story, what more do you need? You don't need to see anything else.

Right, so with Idris and Jonathan.... Overall, you have this wide cast, you have nine major players and then some more, so how were you balancing all those storylines?

It was hard. It was really hard. To begin with, the opening act of the film was bouncing around all of those characters, all in their disparate places before they'd converged. So you didn't even know who was on which team. And it got very confusing and we added some kind of complicated plotting around it, Redwood debt plot device, which wasn't really helping us. So really reducing all of that down. We held off introducing the Buck gang until almost the second act. We'd introduced Idris (Rufus) up front, and then it was all about him. It was people talking about him but not seeing him until the big metal box that he's in opens. But what that did was it allowed us to give each character, instead of just dropping into a scene and you've got three or four characters to get to know, we made sure each character had their own entrance.

The first time we meet Regina King as she's facing down a train and shooting a guy for using the N-word on her. And the first time we meet LaKeith's character, he's soliloquizing about non-violence and the same with Bill Pickett and Jim Beckwourth, RJ and Edi. We cut out earlier material of them just talking so that first time we meet Bill, he's singing and picking off characters, picking off these Crimson Hoods from behind the rocks. And then RJ's entrance is a big reveal. Wiley Escoe, Deon Cole, his first entrance into the movie is this piece to camera.

So all of those things were discoveries in the edit because we had a lot more material of those people. It's just what is the best entrance to really cement those characters in your mind? And then we just had to invest time with them. So it's important, given what happens at the end of the movie, that we invest in RJ's character and we find the charm and the humor in him. And the same goes for all of them. It was just a balancing act of keeping all of those balls in the air throughout the movie.