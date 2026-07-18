Brie Larson's Fantasy Movie With Samuel L. Jackson Is A Quirky Good Time On Netflix

I first saw Brie Larson in her third feature film, the 2004 comedy "Sleepover." She was only about 15 at the time and played one of the main character's friends. I also recall seeing her in 2005 as the best friend character in the ecology comedy "Hoot," based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen. In both cases, she capably brought her talents to pretty nondescript teen roles. Like many, I didn't really notice her as having character and energy until I saw her play Envy Adams in Edgar Wright's stylized 2010 box office bomb "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Three years later, the critical community sat up and took notice of Larson thanks to her leading turn in the well-received indie drama "Short Term 12," and she famously won an Oscar for her work as a beleaguered hostage in 2015's "Room."

Throughout all that, Larson gradually cut her teeth as a director. She helmed short films in 2012 and 2013, even as her profile rose thanks to hits like "Trainwreck" and "Kong: Skull Island." Then, she made her feature directorial debut with the fantasy dramedy "Unicorn Store." It was released on Netflix in 2019.

"Unicorn Store" stars Larson as Kit, a put-upon artist who's forced to move back in with her parents after her career doesn't quite take off. Whats more, she's stuck working an office job, which is not what she wanted for herself. In the midst of her malaise, though, she's approached by a magical being who calls himself The Salesman (Samuel L. Jackson) and runs a seemingly supernatural store that can sell Kit whatever she needs. Perhaps sensing that Kit needs some childlike magic in her life, he offers to sell her a real-life unicorn. From there, "Unicorn Store" becomes a whimsical exploration of artistic inspiration.