The Odyssey's David Keighley Tribute Explained

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is an epic film in every sense of the word, and it required the efforts of dozens of cast and crew members. Due to the movie's lengthy runtime of 173 minutes, the end credit roll of "The Odyssey" is double-sided and moves at a pretty rapid clip. There's one name that stands out in particular, however, getting a single card in the middle of the roll that reads, "For our friend, David Keighley."

Now, End credit tributes are extremely common, yet this one has a special place beyond the usual. That's because Keighley, who passed away in September 2025, was the Chief Quality Officer of the IMAX corporation for 15 years and was involved with the premium large format long before even that. In a very real way, the brilliance, fidelity, and uniqueness of IMAX is thanks in large part to his efforts. He's why an IMAX ticket is often worth the extra few dollars and why so many preeminent filmmakers (including and especially Nolan) make it a point to shoot their movies for IMAX specifically.

If you've ever stayed through the entire end credits of a film projected in IMAX, then you're familiar with Keighley's work, even if you aren't aware of it. Every IMAX release ends with a message that reads, "Quality Counts," and it explains how you can send your comments about your IMAX experience to the Chief Quality Officer via email. Apparently, Keighley would thoughtfully reply to every email he received, which was just one of the ways he sought to make IMAX special. Given the fact that "The Odyssey" is the first narrative motion picture to ever be fully shot with IMAX cameras, it's fitting that Nolan dedicates the film to Keighley's memory.