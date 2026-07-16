Critics Adored This 2026 Comedy With Paul Rudd That Audiences Ignored

The business of predicting which movies will do well financially is a tricky one. There are some films where success seems like a sure thing, like the franchise movies and genre-fueled blockbusters Hollywood is so fond of making. Then there are others which seem troubled from the start, especially if a movie is so strange as to be off-putting to audiences, or too bland-looking to get many people to care. While it's relatively easy to understand the success or failure of films that fall into either one of those camps, it's the quiet gems that happen to slip through audience's fingers which remain the most baffling.

This is precisely the case with "Power Ballad," which was released this past May to glowing reviews and absolutely paltry box office. Although it's sometimes true that film critics champion odd, idiosyncratic or arthouse-y fare that a general audience can't be bothered with, "Power Ballad" seemed like at least a modest hit on paper. It's a music-driven comedy-drama starring the beloved Paul Rudd and music superstar Nick Jonas. Sure, Jonas hasn't necessarily become a box office draw as an actor, as his filmography mostly includes stuff like movies with his fellow Jonas Brothers, "Night at the Museum" and "Jumanji" sequels, and — gulp — the Doug Liman dud "Chaos Walking." Yet while "Power Ballad" isn't his acting debut, he's so impressively good in it that it could've still counted as a breakout role. Rudd, too, stretches himself in the film, playing a more grounded dramatic lead while still letting his affable goofball heart shine through. Moreover, the co-writer/director, John Carney, included some of his best songwriting in the film since "Sing Street." Sadly, all of this only translated to the movie making $3 million against a budget of $10 million at the box office.