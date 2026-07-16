Critics Adored This 2026 Comedy With Paul Rudd That Audiences Ignored
The business of predicting which movies will do well financially is a tricky one. There are some films where success seems like a sure thing, like the franchise movies and genre-fueled blockbusters Hollywood is so fond of making. Then there are others which seem troubled from the start, especially if a movie is so strange as to be off-putting to audiences, or too bland-looking to get many people to care. While it's relatively easy to understand the success or failure of films that fall into either one of those camps, it's the quiet gems that happen to slip through audience's fingers which remain the most baffling.
This is precisely the case with "Power Ballad," which was released this past May to glowing reviews and absolutely paltry box office. Although it's sometimes true that film critics champion odd, idiosyncratic or arthouse-y fare that a general audience can't be bothered with, "Power Ballad" seemed like at least a modest hit on paper. It's a music-driven comedy-drama starring the beloved Paul Rudd and music superstar Nick Jonas. Sure, Jonas hasn't necessarily become a box office draw as an actor, as his filmography mostly includes stuff like movies with his fellow Jonas Brothers, "Night at the Museum" and "Jumanji" sequels, and — gulp — the Doug Liman dud "Chaos Walking." Yet while "Power Ballad" isn't his acting debut, he's so impressively good in it that it could've still counted as a breakout role. Rudd, too, stretches himself in the film, playing a more grounded dramatic lead while still letting his affable goofball heart shine through. Moreover, the co-writer/director, John Carney, included some of his best songwriting in the film since "Sing Street." Sadly, all of this only translated to the movie making $3 million against a budget of $10 million at the box office.
Power Ballad got lost in the shuffle but will hopefully be rediscovered
Part of the reason why "Power Ballad" took a bigger hit at the box office than it deserved is that its charms are ones which aren't the easiest to sell. As has become all too clear, the star system as we once knew it is pretty much dead, and while Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas singing together and playing off each other could spark someone's interest on a streaming service, it's not quite enough to draw people to a theater. Ironically, the movie's premise might've done the trick, yet the film's trailers and marketing materials weren't quite able to capture the special tone that John Carney delivers. You certainly don't have to have seen Carney's prior films to appreciate "Power Ballad," but it definitely helps to be aware of his work in order to get excited to check out his latest movie.
Carney is an auteur in that way, as all of his films involve some form of struggling artist (usually a musician or two) who have a song in their heart and a dream in their head, or vice versa. "Power Ballad" may be the most rewarding and mature look at that perennial Carney theme yet, as the movie follows a never-quite-was songwriter turned wedding band frontman, Rick (Paul Rudd), who has a chance hang with former boyband superstar turned newly solo artist, Danny (Nick Jonas). Out of this encounter comes a song that Rick wrote long ago but never recorded, one that Danny responds to so strongly he ends up claiming it as his own. Whether you see it as a heartfelt comedy or a funny drama, "Power Ballad" is a remarkably moving and thoroughly enjoyable film. Carney's had cult hits before, after all. Hopefully, like Rick, "Power Ballad" will get its chance at the spotlight again soon.