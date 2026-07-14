You're Not A Pierce Brosnan Fan If You Haven't Seen His '80s Detective Show

Pierce Brosnan's career can be broken down into three acts: 1) When will he play James Bond?, 2) He is James Bond, and 3) He's free of James Bond. The third act has by far been the most satisfying as a moviegoer. I've loved his work in films like "The Matador," "The Ghost Writer," the "Mamma Mia!" movies, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," and, most recently, "Black Bag." Though Brosnan kicked off his career as Tennessee Williams' hand-picked star of the play "The Red Devil Battery Sign," he's never taken himself too seriously as an actor. He's got a bit of Cary Grant's ladykilling self-assurance, as well as his willingness to look utterly ridiculous. I don't know why he hasn't had more hits as a leading man, but he seems happy with how it's all played out.

Still, while I tend to prefer his post-Bond work, I have a great deal of nostalgia for the 1980s television series that served as his mainstream breakthrough. Created by Robert Butler and Michael Gleason, "Remington Steele" was a slick, sexy, and quite funny show that starred Stephanie Zimbalist as Laura Holt, the owner of a struggling private detective agency. When Laura realizes people are reluctant to hire a female P.I., she creates a male boss, Remington Steele, to boost business. Initially, though, there is no Remington Steele. She simply tells clients that he's busy with a hefty caseload, but not to worry because she's operating under his orders. Then Brosnan, a skilled thief and con man, shows up, and suddenly Laura has a real-life partner. Of sorts.

"Remington Steele" was a hit with critics and audiences at first. Brosnan and Zimbalist had spectacular chemistry, and the show settled into a mystery-of-the-week groove. Then the Bond chatter started...