Why The Animated Stargate Spin-Off Failed, According To The Writers

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The "Stargate" franchise is something of a behemoth in the world of science fiction. 1994's "Stargate" movie was meant to kick off an entire trilogy. That didn't happen. Instead, MGM brought the property to TV, where it thrived for much of the 2000s thanks to shows like "Stargate SG-1" and "Stargate Atlantis." Unfortunately, the franchise's attempt to branch out into animation didn't go nearly as well.

Airing as part of the FoxBox Saturday morning cartoon lineup, "Stargate Infinity" premiered in 2002 and wound up running for a single, 26-episode season. Generally speaking, fans don't rank it highly among the "Stargate" spin-offs, and it's not even strictly considered part of the official canon. As "SG-1" co-creator Brad Wright once told GateWorld, "I don't have a problem with it. I'm just not involved."

The show takes place in the distant future on the "Stargate" timeline and centers on a Stargate veteran, four cadets, and an alien who must navigate the gate network to return home after an impostor blocks their path to Earth. In a 2022 interview with The Companion, series co-creator Eric Lewald explained that the show's production company, the DIC Entertainment Corporation, targeted "Stargate" as a franchise because it was affordable (or, at least, more affordable that other major sci-fi properties):