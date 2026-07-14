Richard Gere's Cult Horror Movie Based On A Classic Book Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Fans of cryptid lore may know all about the Mothman of Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The story goes that between 1966 and 1967, a large, humanoid moth-like creature was seen lurking in the shadows of the town. It was said to have large, round, red eyes, a black body, and a massive wingspan. When it flew through the air, it didn't flap its wings but soared silently at enormous speeds. People who encountered the Mothman claim to have experienced an eerie, hypnotic effect from staring into its eyes. On December 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasant unexpectedly collapsed, killing 46 people. Mothman, as legend dictates, has been directly blamed for the collapse. Newspaper reports from the time noted that it was actually corrosion cracking that caused the collapse.

The details of the Mothman sightings were detailed in John Keel's famed 1975 book "The Mothman Prophecies." The rise of the Mothman, Keel noted, was connected to then recent alleged sightings of UFOs and a general surge of other supposedly supernatural events occurring in the world. Keel, it should be noted, is well known as an author of books on UFOlogy, ghosts, and the paranormal, and he is credited for inventing the phrase "Men in Black." After Keel's book was published, the Mothman entered the lexicon of other popular cryptids like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and the Jersey Devil. These days, one can visit a notably callipygian Mothman statue in Point Pleasant and purchase Mothman plushies at Build-A-Bear.

Eventually, director Mark Pellington and writer Richard Hatem adapted Keel's book into an eerie, moody cult 2002 horror movie also called "The Mothman Prophecies." The film is currently streaming on Netflix and stars the likes of Richard Gere and Laura Linney.