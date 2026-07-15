Quote Of The Day By Roger Ebert: 'It's Not What A Movie Is About, It's How It Is About It.'

The quote is simple: "It's not what a movie is about, it's how it is about it." So what does that mean, exactly, and where does it come from?

To the second question, I'm not sure. At the risk of committing journalistic malpractice, this quote has been so widely circulated and attributed to Ebert across decades that tracking down its original origin is nearly impossible, though he has reiterated versions of it many times over the years (this isn't a Mandela effect sort of thing). It's so commonly associated with Ebert, in fact, that this quote is informally referred to as "Ebert's law."

I am, obviously, not Roger Ebert, nor am I possessed by the spirit of the late famous film critic. I am, however, someone who also loves movies and reveres Ebert for that reason. Now that I've cleared that up, I'll return to that initial question: what does it mean? It's both exceedingly simple and delightfully complex, but the gist is this: there are, to a certain extent, a limited number of existing plot and character archetypes, and every story does need to follow some rules in order for the narrative to truly work. How the movie's story goes about that, though, is the bigger question that Ebert is concerned with here.