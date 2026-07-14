Anthony Mackie's Star-Studded 2016 Heist Movie Is Worth Revisiting On Netflix

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A good heist movie is like a magic trick. More than just entertaining, for the right sort of viewer, they're among the best cinematic experiences the world has to offer. Indeed, while nobody could rightfully argue that 2016's "Triple 9" is one of the best heist movies of all time or anything like that, it's a star-studded, compelling one with a cast led by Anthony Mackie. It's also currently available on streaming.

Streaming now on Netflix, "Triple 9" was directed by John Hillcoat ("Lawless") and features an A-list cast from top to bottom. The movie centers on a crew of dirty cops who are blackmailed by the Russian mob into executing a virtually impossible heist. The only way to pull it off is to manufacture a 999, the police code for "officer down." However, the officers' plan is turned upside down when the unsuspecting rookie they set up to die foils the attack.

Mackie, of course, is known best as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That wasn't the only Marvel role Mackie auditioned for, but it's the one he got, and it's helped put him on the map, paving the way for him to gain more work outside the realm of superheroes. But he's just one piece of this particular puzzle, along with Casey Affleck ("Good Will Hunting") as the aforementioned rookie cop at the center of the action.

But that's not all! Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad" (the heart and soul of the show), is here as well. And so is Kate Winslet ("Titanic"), Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange"), Clinton Collins Jr. ("Westworld"), Woody Harrelson ("True Detective"), Gal Gadot ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead"), Michael K. Williams ("The Wire"), and Teresa Palmer ("Lights Out").