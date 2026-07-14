Anthony Mackie's Star-Studded 2016 Heist Movie Is Worth Revisiting On Netflix
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A good heist movie is like a magic trick. More than just entertaining, for the right sort of viewer, they're among the best cinematic experiences the world has to offer. Indeed, while nobody could rightfully argue that 2016's "Triple 9" is one of the best heist movies of all time or anything like that, it's a star-studded, compelling one with a cast led by Anthony Mackie. It's also currently available on streaming.
Streaming now on Netflix, "Triple 9" was directed by John Hillcoat ("Lawless") and features an A-list cast from top to bottom. The movie centers on a crew of dirty cops who are blackmailed by the Russian mob into executing a virtually impossible heist. The only way to pull it off is to manufacture a 999, the police code for "officer down." However, the officers' plan is turned upside down when the unsuspecting rookie they set up to die foils the attack.
Mackie, of course, is known best as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That wasn't the only Marvel role Mackie auditioned for, but it's the one he got, and it's helped put him on the map, paving the way for him to gain more work outside the realm of superheroes. But he's just one piece of this particular puzzle, along with Casey Affleck ("Good Will Hunting") as the aforementioned rookie cop at the center of the action.
But that's not all! Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad" (the heart and soul of the show), is here as well. And so is Kate Winslet ("Titanic"), Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange"), Clinton Collins Jr. ("Westworld"), Woody Harrelson ("True Detective"), Gal Gadot ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead"), Michael K. Williams ("The Wire"), and Teresa Palmer ("Lights Out").
Triple 9 is a solid heist movie that slipped through the cracks
So, yes, using the phrase star-studded seems more than appropriate in this particular case, especially in retrospect. Gal Gadot had yet to star in "Wonder Woman" when she appeared in this film, while Anthony Mackie was still at the beginning of his Marvel journey. In fact, a lot of these actors have only gotten bigger since "Triple 9" hit theaters in early 2016. For those who haven't seen the film, or maybe haven't even heard of it, that might beg the question: How did this one slip through the cracks?
Unfortunately, there are a few reasons for that. For one, the movie was met with pretty rough reviews from critics upon its initial release and holds a mere 54% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also released by Open Road Films, a relatively small-time distributor, which meant its marketing was minimal compared to what might have been in the hands of a larger studio.
But the bigger issue was competition. "Triple 9" hit theaters just as "Deadpool" was in the midst of breaking box office records. As a result, it fizzled quickly, taking in just $26 million against a $20 million budget at the box office. The film just didn't get a fair shake in its day, as bigger blockbusters took the spotlight at the time.
For me at least, when I finally watched "Triple 9," I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it and was baffled by its fate. It's an underrated heist movie worth checking out, particularly for super fans of the genre, which I personally count myself as. It's gritty, exciting, and even a little unconventional. It's good stuff.
Alternatively, you can grab "Triple 9" on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.