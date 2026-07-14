How To Watch The Mandalorian And Grogu At Home

A galaxy far, far away finally returned to the big screen this year, but it didn't exactly garner the reception that Disney and Lucasfilm had been hoping for. "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which hit theaters back in May, marked the first theatrical "Star Wars" project since the world was left divided over Rey Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine's don't-call-it-a-comeback in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Was it a failure? Not necessarily, but it wasn't the glorious homecoming that its corporate bosses would have preferred, either. As it stands, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is currently the lowest-grossing live-action "Star Wars" movie of all time, even behind the infamous flop that was 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

On the plus side, director Jon Favreau's feature-length continuation of his popular Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" cost way less to make than "Solo." (As it turns out, there's an upside to not firing your directors partway into filming.) Couple that with all the merchandise sales for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young green son's film debut, and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will undoubtedly prove profitable for the Mouse House, at least in the long run. If nothing else, the movie's theatrical release served as effective publicity for its eventual launch on streaming. In the meantime, though, you can either rent or buy the film on digital starting July 21, 2026, with the movie arriving on physical media roughly a month later on August 25.