Strange New Worlds' Haunted House Story Throws Back To Star Trek's First Horror Episode

The following contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 2, "The Griffin Incident."

There's few things that creep me out more in science fiction than characters finding an abandoned spaceship (think "Alien" or "Dead Space"). Space is scary enough because of how empty it is, and the idea of being locked in a giant metal can, surrounded by that vacuum, with something sinister on board that wants to harm you? No thanks!

Unfortunately for me, the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is about just that. Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley), Spock (Ethan Peck), and La'an (Christina Chong) are coming back from a conference in a shuttle together. On the way, they happen across the USS Griffin, a long lost Starfleet vessel that disappeared under mysterious circumstances. They beam aboard, and none of the Griffin's crew are there – but something is still on board.

"The Griffin Incident" plays out like a haunted house movie; the characters see apparitions, they start behaving erratically and doubting their own sanity, etc. This being "Star Trek," you expect some kind of scientific or rational explanation for all of this. But there isn't one. At the end of the episode, we still don't know what happened to the Griffin's crew, and it's implied our heroes were literally being haunted by a malevolent spirit.

The outright supernatural rare in "Star Trek." Watching "The Griffin Incident," Trekkies might think back to the first time "Star Trek" tried gothic horror: "Catspaw," named for the presence of a scary black cat. "Catspaw" was scripted by Robert Bloch, a horror author most famous for writing "Psycho," and it originally aired on October 27, 1967, days away from Halloween. Now, it might have the company of "The Griffin Incident" as any Trekkie's go-to Halloween episode.