How A Sneaky Evil Dead Burn Easter Egg May Hint At The Future Of The Series

This article contains spoilers for "Evil Dead Burn."

This month's "Evil Dead Burn" may have its own distinct, New French Extremity-inspired flavor, but it's also a film on par with several prior entries in the "Evil Dead" franchise. It continues the brutal, gore-soaked, mean-spirited violence exhibited in Sam Raimi's 1981 original "The Evil Dead" and then resurrected by Fede Alvarez in 2013's "Evil Dead." It also contains Easter eggs to the prior films, a big part of Alvarez's film and Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise." "Burn" establishes tighter continuity than the last two movies did, directly connecting the events of the film to "Rise" while offering tantalizing teases about where the series might be headed. Some of these glimpses are big moments or plot points, such as the return of a certain character from "Rise" and the new Kandarian dagger's importance to the plot. Yet others are Easter eggs, such as a newspaper clipping likely referencing the events of "Evil Dead" and a photo of Bruce Campbell (Ash from the original films) on the wall.

One Easter egg in the film is a clever reference to 1993's "Army of Darkness," the sequel in which Ash is accidentally sent back through time to the Middle Ages to continue his battle with the Deadites. While there, Ash is helped by the Wise Men, a mixture of scientists and sorcerers who advise the King. "Burn" reveals that Benjamin Price, patriarch of the Price family, studied the evil Naturom Demonto (aka Book of the Dead) and the Evil within it as part of a cult dubbed The Circle of the Wisemen. This name may be more than just a cheeky reference. In fact, it might just telegraph where the "Evil Dead" series could go from here.