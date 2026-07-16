Does Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Christopher Nolan is back. Following the success of 2023's "Oppenheimer," a blockbuster smash that went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, the beloved filmmaker has returned with an epic of a very different sort in the form of "The Odyssey." A new take on Homer's classic tale, this is Nolan tackling a fantasy epic the likes of which we've never seen from him before. But are we going to see something else we've never seen in one of his movies before — a post-credits scene?

Even though Nolan is the man behind "The Dark Knight" trilogy, he's never been one to get in on the credits scene trend that was a mainstay of franchise filmmaking in the 2010s. And it's not like anyone is expecting this movie to be the start of a franchise, but a credits scene doesn't always have to be setting up a sequel. "The Odyssey" sees Matt Damon's Odysseus fighting monsters to get back home, and there's lots of story to tell. Maybe a sliver of that story would be suitable for a credits scene.

We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to this movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind here, so proceed without fear. We're merely looking to arm viewers with information to help enhance their viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.