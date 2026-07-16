Does Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Christopher Nolan is back. Following the success of 2023's "Oppenheimer," a blockbuster smash that went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, the beloved filmmaker has returned with an epic of a very different sort in the form of "The Odyssey." A new take on Homer's classic tale, this is Nolan tackling a fantasy epic the likes of which we've never seen from him before. But are we going to see something else we've never seen in one of his movies before — a post-credits scene?
Even though Nolan is the man behind "The Dark Knight" trilogy, he's never been one to get in on the credits scene trend that was a mainstay of franchise filmmaking in the 2010s. And it's not like anyone is expecting this movie to be the start of a franchise, but a credits scene doesn't always have to be setting up a sequel. "The Odyssey" sees Matt Damon's Odysseus fighting monsters to get back home, and there's lots of story to tell. Maybe a sliver of that story would be suitable for a credits scene.
We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to this movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, there will be no spoilers of any kind here, so proceed without fear. We're merely looking to arm viewers with information to help enhance their viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does The Odyssey have?
No, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" doesn't have any credits scenes to speak of. Whatever he had to say is said before the credits roll. Once the credits begin, that's the end of the story, so feel free to make a break for the lobby at that time and plan those bathroom breaks accordingly.
This shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Credits scenes aren't something Nolan has messed with in the past. There were even reports in 2014 that Nolan hated post-credits scenes. Whether or not that's true is a conversation for another time, perhaps, but even if he doesn't hate them, Nolan didn't feel the need to dance with that particular devil in his latest directorial effort.
"As a filmmaker, you're looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven't been done before," Nolan said previously of why he had to finally make "The Odyssey" into a movie. "And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with — Ray Harryhausen movies and other things — I'd never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do."
The stacked A-list cast also includes Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada 2"), Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), Lupita Nyong'o ("A Quiet Place: Day One"), Zendaya ("Dune"), and Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road").
"The Odyssey" hits theaters on July 17, 2026.