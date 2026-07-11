This 2026 Fantasy Anime Is A Must Watch For Harry Potter Fans

Fantasy anime is having a moment. Though the genre has always been a big part of anime, proper high fantasy as we know it in the West has been lacking for decades. Western-style fantasy isn't exactly prevalent in Japanese culture. That's why we've had few and far between high fantasy shows out of Japan. At most, we get genre-bending shows with fantasy elements, like "Dragon Ball" going from having dragons and dinosaurs to aliens and gods. That being said, there are some gems, like the '90s fantasy anime based on a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, "Record of Lodoss War."

But this is changing now. Right now we have "Delicious in Dungeon" doing some of the best world-building on television and combining it with a narrative straight out of dungeon crawler video games. We have "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" with a melancholic and methodical high fantasy epic perfect for "Lord of the Rings" fans.

Now we have a new fantasy show, one that is considered part of the Big Three of fantasy anime, alongside "Frieren" and "Delicious in Dungeon." It is also a must watch for fans of "Harry Potter," a coming of age show with a fantastic and creative take on magic. The show is "Witch Hat Atelier," which follows Coco, a young girl who loves magic. One day she accidentally becomes a witch apprentice after she turns her mom into stone. Now she must learn to use her powers correctly and also deal with the rise of a dark order of witches hoping to bring back forbidden spells and disrupt the magical world forever. It is clever, visually stunning, and one of the best shows of the year.