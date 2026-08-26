Christian Bale's Dragon Movie Infamously Lied To Audiences With Its Marketing

We here at /Film stan Rob Bowman's 2002 post-apocalyptic/fantasy mashup "Reign of Fire." The premise of the film is pretty wild B-movie gold. In the present, a young boy named Quinn witnesses a London Underground construction project unearth a long-hibernating dragon from deep in a cave. The dragon can breathe fire and attracts other dragons that begin to fill the skies. Fast-forward to the distant future of 2020, and dragons have essentially destroyed the surface of the planet with their fire breath and wiped out the bulk of the human population. Quinn, now played by Christian Bale, is hiding in caves, trying to keep the last surviving humans alive and hopeful.

And hope may be on the horizon. Because the dragons have nothing left to burn, they have run out of food. Dragons eat ash, you see (!), and their fire-breath — produced by napalm glands in their mouths — is merely a means to "pre-digest" their food. Bale gives one of the best performances of his career in "Reign of Fire," merely because he manages to describe the dragons' physiology with a straight face. He also holds his own against a bug-eyed, full crazy-mode Matthew McConaughey as an American dragon hunter who teams up with Quinn to fight the dragons.

The film is mostly a downbeat post-apocalyptic drama, which may explain why it bombed (on a $60 million budget, it only earned $82.2 million, which, by Hollywood accounting, is not a break-even).

It also likely didn't help that the (admittedly silly) premise was misrepresented in the advertising. The previews seemed to promise more action than the film ultimately had. It also misrepresented the year in which the film is set (2084) and the movie's general plot. It wasn't about a mobilized military strike.