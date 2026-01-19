Jurassic Park's T-Rex Was Transformed Into A Dragon For A Cult '90s Fantasy Movie

Rob Cohen's high fantasy film "Dragonheart" caused a minor stir when it was released back in the spring of 1996. It was something of a hit, making over $115 million on its pretty hefty $57 million budget. The reason it cost so much to make likely had a lot to do with its extensive use of CGI effects. In the film, Dennis Quaid played a medieval knight named Sir Bowen who had once sworn to slay every last dragon in his kingdom. He became too good at his job, however, and fell into alcoholism after he realized he pretty much wiped out the species singlehandedly. His final target was a dragon named Draco, a bitter and sarcastic creature voiced by the late, great Sean Connery. "Dragonheart" was the first time some viewers had seen a fully animated CGI character convincingly interacting with a human actor.

It should be noted that the CGI used to realize Draco was honed in the 1990s, meaning those shots look kind of dated today. Regardless, the film still has its fans. "Dragonheart" is light and fun, and the banter between Quaid and Connery is irresistible. The film was notable enough to receive an Academy Award nomination for its VFX (it lost to "Independence Day"), and it spawned several straight-to-video sequels in 2000, 2015, 2017, and 2020. Yep, they're still making "Dragonheart" sequels.

Back in 2016, the ILM-employed VFX technicians for "Dragonheart" were interviewed by Cartoon Brew as a celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary, and they revealed all the details about Draco's designs, his movements, and where a lot of his digital assets came from. Surprisingly, it seems many of the assets for the early screen tests for Draco were borrowed directly from the T-rex models constructed for Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park."