A Matthew McConaughey Fantasy Flop Deserves A Second Chance With A Reboot
The premise of Rob Bowman's 2002 film "Reign of Fire" is marvelously dumb. Deep underground, there has been a species of fire-breathing dragons secretly hibernating for centuries. When their sleep is interrupted, the dragons break loose and begin incinerating everything in sight. Our nuclear weapons are no match for the might of the flying pyromaniac reptiles, and the world is pretty much destroyed. The dragons set fire to all our crops. What jerks!
Fast-forward to the near-future of 2020, and the planet's remaining humans have moved underground. Christian Bale plays the leader of the humans, who has tasked himself with keeping them safe. Matthew McConaughey plans a roguish American dragon fighter (the Quint from "Jaws" archetype), who offers to slay the local dragons once and for all.
In what might have been a churlish decision, the makers of "Reign of Fire" decided to make the film's dragons sound evolutionarily plausible. Their fire breath is caused by two squirting liquid sacs in their mouths that blend when excreted, making a kind of natural napalm. It's also explained that the dragons feast on ash (!), giving them a reason to have evolved with fire breath. Burning trees and plants is easy for them, making it hard for Bale and his fellow humans to keep their food sources alive.
"Reign of Fire" is post-apocalyptic fantasy hooey of the highest order, and it throws in a few nice thick slices of beefcake for good measure; Bale goes shirtless at one point, and McConaughey sports some massive guns. It's pretty stupid. It might also be one of the best movies of 2002. The flick wasn't a hit (it made $82 million worldwide against a $60 million budget), but it's ripe for discovery. Heck, reboot this thing. Let's see the return of the dragon-pocalypse.
We need more tales from the dragon-pocalypse as seen in Reign of Fire
Why not? After all, dragons are hot right now, right? HBO's "House of the Dragon" is popular, the remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" was one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, and even the recent "Avatar" movie had multiple scenes of aliens riding on dragon-like creatures. Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" doesn't have a dragon in it, but it's definitely dragon-adjacent. The point is, high fantasy is pretty hip, and dragons seem more easily realized than ever through advanced CGI. A futuristic wasteland overrun by fire-breathing dragons would slot in perfectly with today's pop firmament.
And "Reign of Fire," while a post-apocalypse thriller, handily evokes the iconography of high fantasy. It's set in England, and the human survivors have moved into the only buildings left standing, the nation's many medieval castles. They have become farmers again, needing to till the land to survive. And now there are dragons. It took an apocalypse, but society has organically returned to the days of knight errantry. People still gather to tell ancient bardic tales of the days of yore. Only now, they recreate scenes from "The Empire Strikes Back."
A potential remake should not change the tone. "Reign of Fire" was perfect in its earnestness, teetering right on the brink of camp. Christian Bale, a remarkable actor, knew exactly how to handle such a film, providing audiences with a reliable, steely, and protective leading man character. His Welsh resolve was balanced perfectly by McConaughey's brash, feral American recklessness.
Dragons are so hot right now
Oh yes, and there are high-tech weapons. The characters still have access to guns, explosives, and helicopters. "Reign of Fire" is a blend of fantasy and sci-fi, perhaps comparable to "Masters of the Universe." That series had wizards and magic in a Dark Ages kingdom, but also androids and tanks and lasers. Multiple generations have been raised on a blend of fantasy and sci-fi, so "Reign of Fire" is easy pickings.
Critics weren't terribly warm to "Reign of Fire," but they didn't loathe it. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 41% approval rating, based on 171 reviews. Anthony Quinn, writing for the Independent, nailed the film by writing:
"[T]he real smoldering goes on down below, where Bale and McConaughey, in matching shaggy beards, seem to be competing over which of them can stare the hardest. Their supercharged machismo is as daft as you might expect, but for all its silliness, 'Reign of Fire' never bores, and may actually appeal to your inner twelve-year-old."
And appeal it does. There's something gloriously goofy and appealing about such a broad premise. This feels like something Stuart Gordon might have made a decade earlier, only with a tenth of the budget and with stop-motion VFX. Old B-movies tended to be whimsical and silly, but (if the filmmakers were doing their job correctly) their stories were told earnestly. "Reign of Fire" is an A-production with its po-faced tone, but its B-movie origins are still deeply evident. If a showrunner with a good sense of humor, ambitious ideas, and a passion for dragons is available, hire them to oversee a new "Reign of Fire" TV series. Add wizards. Why not?
I'm convinced this could work. Someone get Hollywood on the phone.