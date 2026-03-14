A Matthew McConaughey Fantasy Flop Deserves A Second Chance With A Reboot

The premise of Rob Bowman's 2002 film "Reign of Fire" is marvelously dumb. Deep underground, there has been a species of fire-breathing dragons secretly hibernating for centuries. When their sleep is interrupted, the dragons break loose and begin incinerating everything in sight. Our nuclear weapons are no match for the might of the flying pyromaniac reptiles, and the world is pretty much destroyed. The dragons set fire to all our crops. What jerks!

Fast-forward to the near-future of 2020, and the planet's remaining humans have moved underground. Christian Bale plays the leader of the humans, who has tasked himself with keeping them safe. Matthew McConaughey plans a roguish American dragon fighter (the Quint from "Jaws" archetype), who offers to slay the local dragons once and for all.

In what might have been a churlish decision, the makers of "Reign of Fire" decided to make the film's dragons sound evolutionarily plausible. Their fire breath is caused by two squirting liquid sacs in their mouths that blend when excreted, making a kind of natural napalm. It's also explained that the dragons feast on ash (!), giving them a reason to have evolved with fire breath. Burning trees and plants is easy for them, making it hard for Bale and his fellow humans to keep their food sources alive.

"Reign of Fire" is post-apocalyptic fantasy hooey of the highest order, and it throws in a few nice thick slices of beefcake for good measure; Bale goes shirtless at one point, and McConaughey sports some massive guns. It's pretty stupid. It might also be one of the best movies of 2002. The flick wasn't a hit (it made $82 million worldwide against a $60 million budget), but it's ripe for discovery. Heck, reboot this thing. Let's see the return of the dragon-pocalypse.