You Never Got To See The Worst Spider-Man Movie Ever

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Back in 1978, when Richard Donner's "Superman" established a template for the modern blockbuster, Marvel Comics, then overseen by Stan Lee, became intensely interested in adapting some of its own characters to film. As recounted in Jordan Raphael and Tom Spurgeon's 2004 book "Stan Lee and the Rise and Fall of the American Comic Book," Marvel began licensing its star characters for very little money, hoping to quickly get film projects off the ground. It's worth remembering that, at the time, Marvel had yet to establish a massive movie division, and its characters weren't fetching high prices.

Spider-Man, the company's most famous creation, was at the forefront of this effort. In the early 1980s, B-movie luminary Roger Corman optioned the web-slinger for a feature film, hoping to make it as a quick action cheapie. But that didn't pan out, paving the way for Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus — the cousin owners of the famed B-movie studio Cannon Films — to purchase the Spider-Man rights in 1985. By then, "Superman III" had misfired commercially, so superhero movies could only, as the industry would have dictated, be made on the cheap. Luckily, Cannon knew how to work with low budgets.

Having paid $225,000 for a multi-year option to the superhero, the studio intended to use Spider-Man as a way to break into the mainstream. Cannon, you see, was then best known for ninja flicks, Chuck Norris movies, and other types of low-budget action schlock. It eventually made 1987's "Masters of the Universe" and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace," but both of which were notoriously cheap and bad, ruining the studio.

However, had Cannon gotten its Spider-Man movie off the ground, it might have started its late-stage chain of bombs even earlier — because some of its spider-ideas were awful.