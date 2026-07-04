Captain America 1990 Vs. 1979: Which Patriotic Superhero Movie Was Worse?

With the exception of Richard Donner's "Superman," the 1970s and most of the 1980s were lean times for comic book films and television shows. CBS scored with Lynda Carter as "Wonder Woman," but they fumbled the bag by casting the unremarkable-in-every-way Nicholas Hammond as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man." Even though the show was a hit, the network seemed sheepish about having two superhero series on its schedule and cut the webslinger after two seasons.

NBC had no qualms about getting into the comic book adaptation business and struck a deal with Marvel that gave the network access to The Incredible Hulk, the Sub-Mariner, the Human Torch, Doctor Strange, and Captain America. The big green guy proved popular, legging out a five-season run, but the other characters sputtered or were left undeveloped.

The trouble with all of these series was that they were made on a TV budget and thus couldn't come close to capturing the splash-page excitement generated by Marvel's uber-talented stable of writers, pencilers, and colorists. Captain America was the biggest letdown because the network assigned Don Ingalls, a veteran of Westerns and cop shows, to write the flattest, most plodding Captain America adventure ever.

A decade later, when studios got serious about exploiting Marvel and DC Comics' deep bench of characters, there was hope that producer Menahem Golan and director Albert Pyun could do the character justice. Though he initially set his sights high, he wound up with a cut-rate Cap that was a different kind of wretched from NBC's botch job. As for which work holds the title as Worst Live-Action Captain America ever, I revisited both movies for your enjoyment and edification, and now that my eyes have stopped bleeding, I shall render my judgment.