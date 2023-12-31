Chris Evans Was Very Adamant About One Thing When It Came To Captain America

I'm going to need you to remember back to the very early days of the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. was Tony Stark, played with all the snark and charisma you could ever want from a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist character, and Edward Norton was the tortured Bruce Banner, a role he wasn't destined to hold on to.

A "Captain America" movie was coming up and ... well, people had opinions. Some wanted a grounded Cap, some wanted a badass Cap, and some wanted something more in line with RDJ's Tony Stark. The thing is, we had never gotten a good Captain America on screen before. We'd gotten one terrible "Captain America" film in 1990 from schlockmeister Albert Pyun ("Cyborg" and "The Sword and the Sorcerer"), and the character had pretty much fallen out of favor to all but the most die-hard Marvel comics fans.

He was too Goodie Two Shoes, at least that was the perception, so that's probably why a lot of fandom was trying to figure out how Marvel was going to make him interesting in a world established with a character like Tony Stark.

Chris Evans didn't have any doubt about how Steve Rogers was to be played, though. In fact, he insisted that the only way Rogers works is if he was 100% earnest. And not only that, but he had to have been that way from the very beginning.