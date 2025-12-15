The NFL Legend Who Was Nearly Cast As Marvel's Captain America

18 years before the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Iron Man," Menahem Golan's 21st Century Film Corporation teamed with what was then called the Marvel Entertainment Group to make "Captain America." Golan was as ambitious as he was shameless. As the co-head of Cannon, he churned out exploitation action flicks starring Charles Bronson and Chuck Norris, financed prestige-level films like "Otello," "Runaway Train," and "Barfly," and eventually developed an appetite for blockbuster franchises.

This did not work out terribly well for him.

After striking out with "Masters of the Universe" and overspending on the arm-wrestling sports drama flop "Over the Top" (Sylvester Stallone's $12 million salary was half of the movie's budget), Golan parted ways with Cannon and formed the aforementioned company. He was still dreaming big and set his sights on the Marvel Comics Universe. But he had to thriftier this time out, so when he plowed forward with a movie based on the exploits of Captain America, he couldn't throw eight figures at an established movie star. He also couldn't afford an A-list blockbuster director, so he settled for the prolific schlock merchant Albert Pyun.

Hiring Pyun (a true mensch who flat-out loved making movies) meant Golan would have to get creative with casting Steve Rogers/Captain America. Going with an unknown wasn't necessarily a bad idea (as Christopher Reeve proved with "Superman"), but there were several outside-of-the-box big names in the running. Indeed, the photogenic Oakland Raiders defensive end Howie Long came close to landing the role. Why did they pass on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer?