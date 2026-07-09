HBO Max's Disappointing Post-Apocalyptic Miniseries Was Based On An Acclaimed Comic

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Viewers were both blessed and cursed with a plethora of topical TV shows in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. The series "Station Eleven," "Y: The Last Man," and "Sweet Tooth" all depicted worlds ravaged by plagues or pandemics upon their arrival in 2021, with only "Sweet Tooth" lasting beyond a single season. That's likely because, of the trio, the adventures of a cute deer-boy felt the most removed from reality. (Being on Netflix didn't hurt, either.) Meanwhile, "Station Eleven" was rightly championed by critics and was only ever meant to be a miniseries. Still, it probably hit a little too close to home to break out with the masses.

But where "Y: The Last Man" was swiftly canceled after an arduous, years-long journey to the screen, at least it didn't come and go the way another celebrated post-apocalyptic Vertigo comic book turned disappointing TV show did the year after. Developed for HBO Max by Roberto Patino and based on the comics of the same name created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, the miniseries "DMZ" takes place in a near future where Manhattan has been turned into a demilitarized zone (i.e. a DMZ) in the wake of a second U.S. Civil War. Lack of a deadly virus aside, the show tapped into the zeitgeist when it premiered in 2022, serving up politically loaded imagery of civil unrest and primarily non-white people left to fend for themselves by uncaring governments in deteriorating urban landscapes.

Was it another case of a TV show getting too real? Perhaps, but many critics agreed that "DMZ" just wasn't very good. It had its defenders (/Film's review praised the series in its debut), and it certainly had its strengths. Yet, it suffered what was ultimately a fatal blow during its development.