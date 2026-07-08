Moana's Rotten Tomatoes Score Ranks Among The Worst Live-Action Disney Remakes

Disney has continued its quest to sap the magic from its beloved catalogue, this time with a remake of "Moana." 10 years after the animated original debuted to massive success, The House of Mouse asked "What if we did a version of this that wasn't good?" Thus, a live-action "Moana" is now upon us, and its 33% Rotten Tomatoes score suggests it's mission accomplished for Disney.

This is far from the studio's first cynical attempt to milk previous hits. Disney has been churning out live-action remakes of their animated films at an alarming rate for some time, technically kicking things off with 1994's "The Jungle Book" but ramping things up in 2010 with Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland." Since then it's been a game of rapidly diminishing returns — at least creatively. Commercially, these remakes have frequently printed money for Disney, and in fairness there were some genuine highlights amid the dross, with 2016's "The Jungle Book" standing as a triumph of CGI-meets-live-action wizardry. In fact, Jon Favreau's film remains the best Disney live action remake according to Rotten Tomatoes. The worst? Well, "Moana" is making a play for that unfortunate title.

Wouldn't you know it, "Moana" turned out to be a flat, lifeless, artificial rehash, to quote /Film's Witney Seibold. At least we can hope this marks the beginning of the end for these projects. Even if "Moana" overcomes its meager box projections and proves successful, Disney is running out of movies to re-imagine. But even if the studio felt bold enough to adapt films even more recent than "Moana," this latest nostalgia play now ranks among the lowest-rated Disney live-action remakes on Rotten Tomatoes. Surely, the message is clear: that's enough for now.