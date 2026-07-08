Christopher Nolan Had One Condition To Direct The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is ready to unleash "The Odyssey" upon audiences, giving Homer's epic poem a makeover. So far, early reactions seem to agree that the film is a magnificent spectacle, praising Nolan for capturing the grandeur of the story being brought to the big screen.

This is important, because it's the key to why Nolan wanted to tell this particular story. For the filmmaker who has come to become synonymous with IMAX and big screen storytelling, the appeal of Homer's epic was the opportunity to do a Ray Harryhausen movie in IMAX with an A-budget. Ray Harryhausen's work on "Jason and the Argonauts" and "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" is the closest we've come to capturing the kind of fantastical creatures ofy "The Odyssey" in film, but Nolan aims to go bigger.

Then there's the other key element of "The Odyssey," its rating. The film, like "Oppenheimer," is rated R. Turns out, this was not just happenstance, but Nolan's big ask when making the film. In an interview with Empire (via World of Reel), Nolan said he went to the studio at the very beginning of the process to talk about wanting to make "The most intense version of 'The Odyssey.'" The director wanted a movie that was "visceral and modern," and would not compromise: