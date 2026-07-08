A Historical Spy Thriller Series Is One Of The Best Shows About The American Revolution

The Revolutionary War TV series "Turn: Washington's Spies" aired on AMC from 2014 through 2017, lasting 40 episodes over four seasons. It was based on Alexander Rose's history book "Washington's Spies: The Story of America's First Spy Ring," which detailed a 1770s spy circuit called the Culper Ring, originally founded by Benjamin Tallmadge and, yes, George Washington. The ring's name was based on the aliases of the two men in charge. According to Rose's book, Abraham Woodhull and Robert Townsend used the code names Samuel Culper, Sr., and Samuel Culper, Jr. The Culper Ring had been tasked with finding out where invading British soldiers might strike and engaged in traditional sneakiness (including, by Rose's account, ciphers and invisible ink) to determine attack sites and elude capture.

Naturally, this story is prime fodder for a big screen adaptation, and Rose's book was adapted into "Turn" by Craig Silverstein. Woodhull was played by Jamie Bell (whom we've interviewed), and Townsend by Nick Westrate, although Townsend didn't become a regular part of the series until its third season. The series also starred Seth Munrich as Tallmadge and Angus Macfadyen as the soldier Robert Rogers. Ian Khan played George Washington (very different from his turn in "America: The Motion Picture"), but the series was ginger with his appearances at first. He didn't really become a series regular until the second season. The cast, however, was vast, so listing them all here would take up too much space.

The first season of "Turn" wasn't terribly well received by critics, but reviews improved over time. There aren't many TV shows about the American Revolution, so "Turn" is a rarity that history buffs might want to check out. It's currently on Prime Video.