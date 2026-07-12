A Quentin Tarantino Movie Helped A Star Land Their Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Role

Certain movies endure as time capsules of the era and culture that gave rise to them. So it is with "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," director Edgar Wright's 2010 film adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" comic books (or graphic novels, if we're being fancy). It's a movie that roundly holds up when it comes to Wright's prowess behind the camera, with many scenes drifting hazily into one another — reflecting the mindset of Mr. Pilgrim (Michael Cera), an aimless 22-year-old Canadian bassist in a go-nowhere garage band — in-between the film's high-octane action. But if self-involved, immature hipsters are your kryptonite, then it may test your patience.

It's also interesting to look back at Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the 20-something American woman who sweeps Scott off his feet. On the surface, Ramona embodies a trope that pervaded Hollywood movies in the 2000s. Typically referred to by the (arguably problematic) moniker of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, this archetype usually took on the form of a quirky woman in her 20s who appears to exist chiefly to fall in love with disenchanted men and push them to get their lives on track. Yet, for all the ways that Ramona fulfills that role, she's also wounded by her past mistakes and trying to find her own way (even as her ex-partners literally battle it out with Scott in their efforts to control her).

Winstead plays Ramona with a spot-on mix of aloofness and vulnerability, so it's a good thing that Wright was close with Quentin Tarantino. As Winstead revealed in Entertainment Weekly's 2020 "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" oral history, she, Wright, and Tarantino were all "hanging around" when she starred in the latter's unconventional 2007 slasher flick "Death Proof." This led to Wright casting her as Ramona.