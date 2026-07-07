Tom Hardy's Tense 2013 Thriller On Netflix Features Tom Holland In A Brief Role

Steven Knight's 2013 film "Locke" caused a bit of a stir when it first hit theaters, largely because it only features one on-camera actor. Tom Hardy plays Ivan Locke, a man who spends the entire movie driving his car and fielding phone calls from people in his life. Locke is a construction foreman, and the following day, he is scheduled to oversee a massive concrete pour for an enormous building in Birmingham. This sounds quotidian, but as it so happens, a concrete pour of that size is a logistical nightmare that involves timing, the redirection of traffic, and lots of truck drivers.

Locke, however, will not be present for the pour. He is, instead, driving out of town and trying to get his assistant Donal (Andrew Scott) on the phone to pass off as much responsibility as he can, despite Donal being very clearly ill-prepared to oversee such an important job. Locke is also leaving his family behind, including his wife (Ruth Wilson) and sons. The sons are played by Bill Milner and — although may not be able to recognize his voice because he's so young — Tom Holland. Locke had promised to spend the night with his loved ones, but he's since driven away at the last minute without warning.

And where is Locke going? To London. And what's in London? It turns out that Locke previously had a brief affair with Bethan (Olivia Colman), a former co-worker he barely knows. Because of this, Bethan is now pregnant and has gone into premature labor. Determined to not be like his absent father, Locke is willing to risk everything just to be present for the birth of his child.

Critics loved "Locke" upon its theatrical release. It's now on Netflix, waiting for you to hit "play."