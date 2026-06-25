Before He Was Spider-Man, Tom Holland Co-Starred With Chris Hemsworth In This Adventure Movie

Ron Howard's 2015 film "In the Heart of the Sea" had a strange conceit. Rather than just filming a proper adaptation of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick," he instead adapted Nathaniel Philbrick's 2000 biographical book "In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex," a true-story retelling of the titular Massachusetts whaling vessel and how it was attacked by a white-skinned sperm whale back in 1820. Howard's movie featured bookend sequences set in 1850, in which Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw) interviewed Thomas Nickerson (Brendan Gleeson) about his experiences aboard the Essex, using Nickerson's tale as inspiration for "Moby-Dick." The bulk of the film is then a flashback to 1820, when the Essex took to sea, encountered a whale, and drifted helplessly for an extended period.

The flashback sequences are so close to the "Moby-Dick" story, one might wonder why Ron Howard elected to take a new angle. Nickerson is the ostensible narrator, and in the 1820 sequences, he's played by a pre-Spider-Man Tom Holland. He's kind of the Ishmael equivalent. Chris Hemsworth plays the Essex's first mate, Owen Chase, a model for Herman Melville's Starbuck. The biggest departure from "Moby-Dick" is the new captain. On the Essex, the captain is one Captain Pollard (Benjamin Walker), and he's actually an inexperienced seaman who resents that his first mate is more skilled (and definitely more handsome) than he. The two butt heads over the nature of their mission. Naturally, they will eventually face off against a white whale.

The ship's second mate, Matthew Joy, is played by Cillian Murphy. That means, to blockbuster movie fans, "In the Heart of the Sea" features the actors who played Spider-Man (Holland), Thor (Hemsworth), Q (Whishaw), Mad-Eye Moody (Gleeson), and Oppenheimer (Murphy). Read /Film's 2015 set visit.