A Tom Hardy Movie From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders Has 91% On Rotten Tomatoes

Steven Knight may have "Peaky Blinders" and a handful of other beloved shows under his belt, but perhaps his most daring venture is a movie about a man in a car. Back in 2013, the writer/director paired up with Tom Hardy for "Locke," a one-person drama that is now considered one of the actor's best movies ever and holds a 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Heading down a very different kind of fury road, Hardy plays the titular Ivan Locke, the manager of a construction site that's on the verge of the largest concrete pour in Europe. Faced with the biggest day of his career, Locke suddenly finds his life is falling apart upon learning that a work colleague he had a brief affair with months ago became pregnant and is now going into labor.

With little choice but to give up the job he's been appointed to, Locke drives from London to Birmingham over the course of a night to ensure he's present for the birth. As he does, he's forced to engage in a series of difficult phone calls that include confessing his act of infidelity to his wife, instructing his work colleague on how to manage the job (which he is most certainly going to be fired from), and placating the sons he's forced to disappoint. What sets this catastrophic story apart from others, however, is that the entire tale unfolds from Locke's car, and he's the only person we ever see on screen from the second he gets into the driver's seat until the final exhaustive, life-changing moment he gets out.