George R. R. Martin Executive Produced This Western Series Taking Over Netflix

At this point, it's a well-established fact that shows and movies find new a whole life whenever they hit Netflix. It's all a matter of accessibility: while there are so many streaming services to subscribe to these days, seemingly everyone has Netflix. It's the default; the place people immediately think of when they think of streaming. The latest example to benefit from a Netflix bump is "Dark Winds," a Western thriller series executive produced by "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin, a guy who is busy with lots of stuff, including taking issue with certain adaptations of his work, all while not finishing the next book in his "A Song of Fire and Ice" saga.

"Dark Winds" is an AMC original, and while the show has done well enough over on AMC and its streaming service AMC+ to last four seasons so far, the series is also available on Netflix. And it seems that's where even more people are discovering it. Season 4 of the show recently hit the streamer, and because of that, "Dark Winds" is currently at number 8 on Netflix's top 10 TV shows of the week (according to FlixPatrol, which tracks these sorts of things).