George R. R. Martin Executive Produced This Western Series Taking Over Netflix
At this point, it's a well-established fact that shows and movies find new a whole life whenever they hit Netflix. It's all a matter of accessibility: while there are so many streaming services to subscribe to these days, seemingly everyone has Netflix. It's the default; the place people immediately think of when they think of streaming. The latest example to benefit from a Netflix bump is "Dark Winds," a Western thriller series executive produced by "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin, a guy who is busy with lots of stuff, including taking issue with certain adaptations of his work, all while not finishing the next book in his "A Song of Fire and Ice" saga.
"Dark Winds" is an AMC original, and while the show has done well enough over on AMC and its streaming service AMC+ to last four seasons so far, the series is also available on Netflix. And it seems that's where even more people are discovering it. Season 4 of the show recently hit the streamer, and because of that, "Dark Winds" is currently at number 8 on Netflix's top 10 TV shows of the week (according to FlixPatrol, which tracks these sorts of things).
All four seasons of Dark Winds are now on Netflix
Starring Zahn McClarnon, "Dark Winds" is adapted from the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman. The story follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers working in the Four Corners area of the American Southwest in the 1970s, and also stars Kiowa Gordon. While George R. R. Martin is an executive producer on the show, the series was created by Graham Roland. In addition to Martin, the late, great Robert Redford also served as an executive producer on the serries, and Martin and Redford appeared in a cameo together in the Season 3 premiere.
In our review of the show's first season, Joshua Meyer wrote that "Dark Winds" "overcomes its occasionally pedestrian genre thrills with a unique sense of place and people that keep it watchable for six episodes." "Dark Winds" seems to have only gotten better since then, and now folks are once again giving it a new shot in the arm on Netflix. And the good news is that there's more to come: Season 5 of the show is set to premiere on AMC in 2027, and we can assume it'll eventually come to Netflix like the other seasons before it.