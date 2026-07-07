5 Fantasy Movies That Would Make Perfect TV Shows

It's always a little frustrating to see sci-fi and fantasy books lumped together at a bookstore. While both genres are speculative, they come at history from opposing angles. Sci-fi looks to the future and posits how human society might react to changing technology, interaction with aliens, or extensive space travel. Fantasy, meanwhile, looks to the past, inventing alternate histories of Earth's medieval period. A fantasy movie may posit that it is set in an alternate universe or even on a distant planet, but in effect, they're all about Earth's Middle Ages, most commonly staying in Western Europe.

"Lord of the Rings," for instance, is set in Middle-earth, but, judging by the level of technology on display, it's equivalent to England in the 13th century.

This means, of course, that a vital element of all great fantasy stories is the setting. Many fantasy stories are set in a faraway kingdom or a magical realm where eldritch spells and arcane knowledge can actually alter the laws of physics. Or, at the very least, they're set in a more recognizable setting where magic exists. Indeed, there are many, many films and TV shows about creatures, witches, or sorcerers walking among us.

And if the setting is key, then fantasy would be better suited to TV than to cinema. A TV series can last for many, many hours over multiple seasons and give viewers more time to live in a fantasy world. Not to mention, it can help them understand the rules of a secret society of magical beings all the more clearly.

Many fantasy stories take their cues from oral, ongoing bardic traditions, so continuous televised adventures are more in-keeping with that medium. Here are a few fantasy movies that would work just fine as ongoing TV shows.