A 2026 Horror Box Office Hit With Major Evil Dead Vibes Is Taking Over HBO Max

For a whole generation of moviegoers, if not two, the "Mummy" franchise began in 1999 with Stephen Sommers' rollicking blockbuster starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. That action-adventure film's tone couldn't have been further from that of Karl Freund's original 1932 horror classic top-lined by Boris Karloff, which bummed me out because that's "The Mummy" I grew up on, and, darn it, I prefer a scary Imhotep!

Then, in 2017, Alex Kurtzman delivered the disappointing "The Mummy," which is best known for a) the accidental release of a trailer missing most of its audio, and b) launching the DOA "Dark Universe" franchise. Unfortunately, the movie itself was never quite as inadvertently entertaining.

So, when producers James Wan and Jason Blum announced plans to make a legitimately scary "The Mummy," horror lovers rejoiced. Genre fans were particularly enthusiastic over their choice of writer/director: Lee Cronin. Though still early in his career, his first two features, "The Hole in the Ground" and "Evil Dead Rise," established him as one of the most promising directors in horror. His romp in the Sam Raimi sandbox was a great, big, goopy delight, one that undid the damage caused by Fede Álvarez's excessively grim "Evil Dead." Cronin's film was fun, funny, and ferociously gory.

The only problem with steering "The Mummy" back into straight-up horror was that many moviegoers would assume it's a remake of Sommers' film. As such, Wan and Blum retitled it "Lee Cronin's The Mummy." This introduced a new problem in that Cronin, prior to receiving a possessory title credit, was completely unknown outside of horror fandom. And while the film performed quite well at the box office (making over four times its $22 million budget), it's truly blowing up on HBO Max, where it's currently the top ranked movie (via FlixPatrol).