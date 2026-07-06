An Underrated DC Comic Was Written By Beloved Chef And Travel Show Host Anthony Bourdain

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The late Anthony Bourdain was a true renaissance man. A chef, writer, TV host, and more, his omnivorous outlook on food was reflected by how he approached life itself. So it's not really surprising that, before his death in 2018, Bourdain's writing took an unexpected path — into comic books.

In 2012, Bourdain co-wrote with Joel Rose the comic "Get Jiro!", drawn by artist Langdon Foss and published by DC Comics under the Vertigo imprint. A prequel, "Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi," was published in 2016. The comic is set in a future Los Angeles, "a world entirely dominated by food culture." "Chef warlords" dominate the city like culinary-themed gangsters, and the story follows sushi chef Jiro — someone who uses his cutting knife not just to slice fish but also the heads off of rude customers. His dedication and talent attracts said chef warlords, and Jiro is caught between two rival factions trying to recruit him.

Bourdain defined his writing legacy largely through nonfiction books covering similar topics to his food and travel shows. He became famous for a 1999 New Yorker article, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," an inside look at how restaurant kitchens work. That led to his 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential" (which inspired a short-lived Bradley Cooper sitcom), and the rest is history. Bourdain had previously written three fiction novels ("Bone in the Throat" in 1995, "Gone Bamboo" in 1997, and "Bobby Gold" in 2001). A comic like "Get Jiro!" was something new for him, but that's not to say he knew nothing of comics before writing it.