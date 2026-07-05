Sarah Michelle Gellar's Sequel To A Hit 2019 Horror Movie Is A Hulu Must-Watch

Sarah Michelle Gellar has enjoyed a reputation as a beloved actress across a wide variety of audiences. She became a household name to several groups early in her career: soap fans for her role on "All My Children"; genre TV fans as Buffy in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"; and kids of all ages for her turn as Daphne in the "Scooby-Doo" movies. Her appearances in horror movies like "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Scream 2" seemed like par for the course for an actress with her range. There are several other actors in the casts of both those films who never really dabbled further within the genre.

Yet Gellar did. In addition to "Buffy" and the "Scooby-Doo" films, Gellar starred in the American remake of "The Grudge" and its sequel, as well as the supernatural thrillers "The Return" and "Possession." After taking a break from the genre, Gellar is now returning to her horror roots — making a surprise comeback in 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and joining the hunt in "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come."

The film is a sequel to "Ready or Not," which was a minor hit in the summer of 2019, making $57.6 million against a production budget of just $6 million. The sequel didn't quite achieve the same heights, but it still did very well for itself, both critically and at the box office. Now that "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" is available to stream on Hulu, you owe it to yourself to check it out. Not only is it a smart, grisly, fun time, but Gellar is particularly good in it.