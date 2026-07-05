Alexandra Daddario's Fantasy Romantic Movie Is A Fun Netflix Weekend Watch

Ari Sandel's 2018 film "When We First Met," currently playing on Netflix, is about a poor sap named Noah (Adam DeVine) who met the love of his life, Avery (Alexandra Daddario, "The Mayfair Witches"), at a Halloween party back in 2014. He is smitten with Avery's charms, but she merely enjoys his company as a friend. The day after that fateful party, Avery met a guy named Ethan (Robbie Amell), the man she was destined to fall in love with.

Fast-forward to the present, and Noah is distraught that Avery and Ethan are getting married. He always resented that he fell in love with Avery first. Noah is invited to their engagement party, which stings. Noah has a few too many drinks and passes out in a photo booth. It seems, though, that this is a magical photo booth, and Noah is magically transported back in time to the Halloween party from a few years before.

Noah spends the rest of the movie repeatedly traveling back in time and trying various seduction techniques to see which one can most effectively woo Avery. He tries one out in the past, returns to the present, and checks to see if he has manufactured the correct Happily Ever After. Of course, Noah fails multiple times in this experiment. When he behaves like a pushy "alpha-male" in 2014, for instance, he finds he is a gross boor in the present. In every timeline, he finds — much to his chagrin — that Avery is always drifting toward Ethan.

"When We First Met" is currently on Netflix, and it seems distracting enough. The film received middling reviews, boasting an unimpressive 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 22 reviews, but many still might find the flick a fun weekend watch.