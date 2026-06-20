Alexandra Daddario's Fantasy Movie Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts
Before Alexandra Daddario vacationed at "The White Lotus," survived disaster in "San Andreas," and got tangled up with a cop's mid-life crisis in "True Detective," she wielded the powers of Olympus. One of the actor's first major big-screen roles was Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (released in 2010) and its sequel, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (released in 2013).
Though she doesn't have the flashier powers of some of the other demigods, Annabeth far outpaces them intellectually thanks to the abilities handed down from her mother. And when you're battling tricky supernatural monsters or caught up in a web of Olympian scheming, brains can often be more important than brawn.
Based on the books by Rick Riordan, the "Percy Jackson" movies emerged during Hollywood's search for the next "Harry Potter" and slightly before Hollywood's search for the next "Hunger Games." Though they received mixed reviews from critics, "The Lightning Thief" and "Sea of Monsters" were among the more successful YA fantasy movies to emerge from this era (they certainly did better than, say, "The Seeker" or "Seventh Son").
The franchise was recently revisited with a TV adaptation, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," created for Disney+. Perhaps because of a boost from that show, or perhaps simply thanks to nostalgia, the "Percy Jackson" movies have soared since being added to Netflix earlier this month. Per FlixPatrol, "The Lightning Thief" is currently the No. 1 kids movie streaming on Netflix, and No. 2 among movies overall. "Sea of Monsters" is at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, on the same charts
Percy Jackson & the Olympians launched Alexandra Daddario into the spotlight
One element that "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" had on its side in its efforts to be the latest hit magical-boy movie franchise was director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two "Harry Potter" movies. "Sea of Monsters" was directed by Thor Freudenthal, who'd previously directed a film about a not-so-magical boy, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid."
While the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" movie franchise faltered before all four books in Rick Riordan's "Camp Half-Blood Chronicles" were adapted, it certainly succeeded in launching Alexandra Daddario's career. Reflecting on the films in a 2021 interview with The Wrap, Daddario had only positive things to say:
"I loved 'Percy Jackson.' Like, I loved it. When I stepped into 'Percy Jackson' and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn't have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn't really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have ... I learned so much and I've gone on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have."
When the "Percy Jackson" TV show came around, Leah Jeffries was cast in the role of Annabeth Chase, with Daddario's enthusiastic support. Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" — which is based on the third book, "The Titan's Curse — is set to release later in 2026. In the meantime, though, you can watch both "Percy Jackson" movies on Netflix.