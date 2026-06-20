Alexandra Daddario's Fantasy Movie Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts

Before Alexandra Daddario vacationed at "The White Lotus," survived disaster in "San Andreas," and got tangled up with a cop's mid-life crisis in "True Detective," she wielded the powers of Olympus. One of the actor's first major big-screen roles was Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (released in 2010) and its sequel, "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" (released in 2013).

Though she doesn't have the flashier powers of some of the other demigods, Annabeth far outpaces them intellectually thanks to the abilities handed down from her mother. And when you're battling tricky supernatural monsters or caught up in a web of Olympian scheming, brains can often be more important than brawn.

Based on the books by Rick Riordan, the "Percy Jackson" movies emerged during Hollywood's search for the next "Harry Potter" and slightly before Hollywood's search for the next "Hunger Games." Though they received mixed reviews from critics, "The Lightning Thief" and "Sea of Monsters" were among the more successful YA fantasy movies to emerge from this era (they certainly did better than, say, "The Seeker" or "Seventh Son").

The franchise was recently revisited with a TV adaptation, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," created for Disney+. Perhaps because of a boost from that show, or perhaps simply thanks to nostalgia, the "Percy Jackson" movies have soared since being added to Netflix earlier this month. Per FlixPatrol, "The Lightning Thief" is currently the No. 1 kids movie streaming on Netflix, and No. 2 among movies overall. "Sea of Monsters" is at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, on the same charts