Why Anne Hathaway Dropped Out Of This Seth Rogen Box Office Hit

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"Knocked Up" became a career-defining hit for Seth Rogen, which helped set off a real hot streak for him as an actor and writer in Hollywood. It also remains one of the most beloved movies that director Judd Apatow ever made. Oscar winner Anne Hathaway was supposed to be part of it right alongside Rogen. So, why wasn't she?

Rogen recently spoke with his co-star Olivia Wilde about "The Invite," her directorial comeback after "Don't Worry Darling," on an episode of "The A24 Podcast." During the conversation, they discussed the fact that Wilde had auditioned for the female lead in "Knocked Up," a role that ultimately went to Katherine Heigl. But that role was originally intended for Hathaway.

"It was Anne Hathaway who quit the movie," Rogen said. For those who may need a refresher, the movie centers on a slacker (Rogen) and a career-driven woman (Heigl) who accidentally conceive a child after a one-night stand. As for why Hathaway walked away from the movie? "Because of the crowning right? Is that real?" Wilde asked, referring to a climactic scene in which Heigl's character gives birth.

Rogen developed his "Knocked Up" character by reading with every woman who auditioned. That evidently included Hathaway before she walked away over the graphic nature of the scene. Addressing Wilde's question, Rogen confirmed that the scene in question was a key reason for Hathaway's departure from the comedy, which went on to become a big hit. He explained: