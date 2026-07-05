Why Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder Left 9-1-1: Lone Star

"9-1-1: Lone Star" was, somewhat quietly, one of the most successful TV spin-offs of the modern era. Spinning out of "9-1-1," which was part of creator Ryan Murphy's seemingly unending TV empire, the show enjoyed a five-season run on Fox before its series finale aired in February 2025. But before the final season arrived, one of the show's key cast members left — namely, Sierra McClain, who played Grace Ryder dating back to the first season.

The spin-off centers on members of Austin's 126 Fire Department led by Capt. Owen Strand, as played by Rob Lowe of "Parks and Recreation" (which was itself nearly a spin-off of "The Office"). Meanwhile, McClain played Grace, a 9-1-1 operator and the wife of Jim Parrack's Judd Ryder. Eventually, however, McClain quietly exited following Season 4, which left the show in a tight spot.

"If not for her, we wouldn't be talking right now," as showrunner Rashad Raisani put it while talking about McClain's Grace in a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Speaking further in the same interview, Raisani explained that McClain would have been welcomed back to the show with open arms, even though that never came to pass:

"As I told her, 'Any time I'm here, there'll always be a place for you.' I would love it, I'd beg her. But [her departure] did force us to do some unexpected things that led to some beautiful storylines."

Actors have left hit TV shows fairly often throughout television history. It's the nature of the beast. As for why McClain stepped away? While the actor hasn't addressed it head-on, a June 2024 report from Deadline revealed that her departure was a direct result of what the outlet referred to as "some cast renegotiation drama" prior to the final season of "9-1-1: Lone Star."