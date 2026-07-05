Why Sierra McClain's Grace Ryder Left 9-1-1: Lone Star
"9-1-1: Lone Star" was, somewhat quietly, one of the most successful TV spin-offs of the modern era. Spinning out of "9-1-1," which was part of creator Ryan Murphy's seemingly unending TV empire, the show enjoyed a five-season run on Fox before its series finale aired in February 2025. But before the final season arrived, one of the show's key cast members left — namely, Sierra McClain, who played Grace Ryder dating back to the first season.
The spin-off centers on members of Austin's 126 Fire Department led by Capt. Owen Strand, as played by Rob Lowe of "Parks and Recreation" (which was itself nearly a spin-off of "The Office"). Meanwhile, McClain played Grace, a 9-1-1 operator and the wife of Jim Parrack's Judd Ryder. Eventually, however, McClain quietly exited following Season 4, which left the show in a tight spot.
"If not for her, we wouldn't be talking right now," as showrunner Rashad Raisani put it while talking about McClain's Grace in a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Speaking further in the same interview, Raisani explained that McClain would have been welcomed back to the show with open arms, even though that never came to pass:
"As I told her, 'Any time I'm here, there'll always be a place for you.' I would love it, I'd beg her. But [her departure] did force us to do some unexpected things that led to some beautiful storylines."
Actors have left hit TV shows fairly often throughout television history. It's the nature of the beast. As for why McClain stepped away? While the actor hasn't addressed it head-on, a June 2024 report from Deadline revealed that her departure was a direct result of what the outlet referred to as "some cast renegotiation drama" prior to the final season of "9-1-1: Lone Star."
How did 9-1-1: Lone Star write off Grace Ryder?
Following Sierra McClain's departure, the plans for Grace in "9-1-1: Lone Star" Season 5 had to be amended. Ultimately, it's explained that Grace left home to volunteer with a faith-based organization that does surgeries around the world. This, despite the fact that she had a husband and young child at home.
"She knew it was inconvenient. She knew that it was terrible timing. But she felt the touch of God," Judd explains in the Season 5 premiere, attempting to justify his wife's departure. "I can still see her face that day. Her eyes were shining with tears. Not just tears — this fire, too, you know? And I never loved her more than I did in that moment."
"People are allowed to feel the feelings they have about it," Rashad Raisani remarked in a September 2024 interview with TV Line. "We did all we could do to protect her character. Without getting too churchy about it, the Bible is filled with stories about characters who follow a call from God at great inconvenience to — and, frankly, to the detriment of — the people they love the most."
Fox canceled "9-1-1: Lone Star" heading into Season 5, even as Raisani and his writers amended their original plans for Grace following McClain's exit. During a December 2024 interview with TV Insider, he explained what he'd originally had in mind:
"Grace was going to have a spiritual crisis, and this was something I talked to Sierra about. It was her pitch, to be frank. And I liked it. Funny enough, we were going to flip their usual dynamic where Judd was more of the scaffolding and the strength for Grace, and they were going to end the series probably with a second kid and happy."
What has Sierra McClain said about leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?
"We were definitely going to give them a happy ending," Rashad Raisani concluded.
Sierra McClain certainly wasn't the only major cast member that the show had to endure losing during its run. Liv Tyler, who played Michelle Blake, also left "9-1-1: Lone Star" after its first season. But unlike a film, which is a one-and-done thing more often than not, TV shows run for years. Actors having priorities that change as time moves on. McClain has never said whether it was a lack of a raise that prevented her from returning, but, either way, she felt it was time to leave.
McClain didn't address her departure publicly until last year. Reuniting with the series' cast at a Dream It Con event in June 2025, McClain finally addressed the situation head-on ... sort of. Here's what she wrote in a post on her Instagram account:
"The one thing I've wanted to do since Grace's departure was to connect with you guys & tell you how much Grace, LS, & most importantly, how much you all meant to me. And I can't thank you all enough for making room for that to happen this weekend. I really hope it continues. I've read so many of your messages about Grace & LS for almost two years now, & I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love & compassion you've shown me all this time, and for the embrace I still feel from you all."
"LS cast — I won't even try," McClaine added. "Thank you for everything, & i mean that. & to all of yall, I love you always, always."
You can stream "9-1-1: Lone Star" on Hulu.