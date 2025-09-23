Why Fox Canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There has never been a more perilous time to be on television. As the streaming era has evolved, things have evolved both radically and rapidly. As these big media companies have had to rationalize in the ever-shifting landscape, even shows that people seem to love fell by the wayside. Such was the case with "9-1-1: Lone Star," which hailed from TV mega-producer Ryan Murphy.

The series was a spin-off from the flagship "9-1-1" series, which premiered on Fox in 2018. It was a big enough hit that Murphy was able to build a whole universe out of it. Murphy, alongside co-creators Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, managed to build on a similar core concept with a drama centered on first responders, while moving the action to a wildly different location. Namely, Austin, Texas.

"Lone Star" centers on Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, he was left with the brutal task of rebuilding the station. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Owen takes his progressive philosophies to Texas to help them start anew.

The show took off like a rocket initially, becoming a huge ratings hit for Fox. It didn't hurt that "Lone Star" season 1 boasted an impressive cast, including Liv Tyler. But a lot changed from the time the series premiered in January 2020 to when it was canceled by the network in May 2023, when the show was renewed for a fifth and final season. But why did Fox cancel it rather than go for season 6? As it often does, it came down to return on investment. The economics just didn't support it anymore.