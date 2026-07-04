Matthew McConaughey's Star-Studded Submarine Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Upon entering the film scene in the 1990s, Matthew McConaughey tended to play two types of characters: chiseled and upstanding (if vanilla) heroes and disreputable yet entrancing oddballs. Just looks at his run in 1996: He portrayed an old-fashioned lawman in John Sayles' celebrated Texas-set neo-Western movie "Lone Star" and a crusading, idealistic lawyer in the John Grisham film adaptation "A Time to Kill," only to turn around and terrorize Bill Murray as a bug-eyed, paranoid trucker in the comedy "Larger Than Life." Even today, that more or less sums up McConaughey as an artist, and it's worked out well for him.

"U-571," which bowed theatrically in the spring of 2000, had McConaughey once again playing the noble type. Back then, though, he was still being cast as men of honor who were wet behind the ears, and he usually found himself being mentored by seasoned character actors on screen. Indeed, both the late, much-missed Bill Paxton and Harvey Keitel (who's still with us, mercifully) have a thing or two to teach McConaughey in "U-571."

McConaughey's (largely) underwater thriller follows the crew of a U.S. submarine as they attempt to stealthily acquire one of Germany's coveted Enigma machine coding devices from a downed U-boat (the U-571) during World War II. It's prime Dad Movie material, no doubt, but thanks to its star-studded ensemble (which also includes David Keith, Thomas Kretschmann, and, somewhat randomly, Jon Bon Jovi) and Jonathan Mostow's direction, it makes for a gripping two hours of clammy-faced men struggling to avoid being blown to smithereens and/or drowning inside deep-diving glorified metal death traps. However, should you feel like giving it a watch on Netflix (where it's currently streaming), just keep in mind that it's basically a work of pure fiction despite its suggestions to the contrary.