Dr. McCoy Actor DeForest Kelley Reportedly Pitched A Star Trek Movie Based On A '60s Western

Prior to his gig on "Star Trek" in 1966, actor DeForest Kelley had a rather healthy career playing heavies and cowboys in some of the hottest Westerns of his day. Kelley's TV career was massively prolific in the 1940s and 1950s, and he spent his time playing supporting roles in multiple episodes of every popular TV Western of the era. He was in "The Lone Ranger," "Gunsmoke," "Boots and Saddles," "Bonanza," "Have Gun — Will Travel," "The Virginian," and many more. Kelley also starred in sitcoms, mainstream dramas, anthology shows ... anything, really. Prior to playing Dr. McCoy on Gene Roddenberry's popular series, Kelley was one of those reliable character actors that the industry couldn't survive without. The fact that he achieved mainstream fame is almost a fluke.

Kelley, of course, appeared in all three seasons of "Star Trek," in both seasons of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and in six "Star Trek" movies. He was even in the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, playing an incredibly elderly version of his character. His character, Dr. McCoy, is seen by Trekkies as one of the key characters of the series, providing a passionate, angered counterbalance to the cold, logical Vulcan Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

In 1991, Kelley made what would prove to be one of his final acting gigs, playing Dr. McCoy in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country." It was at this time that Kelley became ambitious and actually pitched a "Star Trek" story idea to the film's director, Nicholas Meyer. Kelley's idea was to do a "Star Trek" version of the 1966 Lee Marvin movie "The Professionals." This pitch was mentioned only in passing in a 1996 issue of Sci-Fi Universe Magazine, and it is quite titillating.